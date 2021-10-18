Kerala rains: Alert sounded as water level rises across various dams; people shifted to safer locations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kanyakumari: Fishermen fishing from Kumari dam as it overflowing following heavy rain

Heavy rains in catchment areas and the eastern hilly regions of Kerala have led to a rise in the water levels in various dams across the state. With this, the state government today issued alerts to the public, informing that the shutters of some dams would be raised, which could result in increase in water levels of rivers in the south and central Kerala.

An Orange alert has been sounded in Kerala with water levels rising to 2,396.96 feet in the Idukki reservoir, one of the highest arch dams in Asia.

As the water level at various dams including Sholayar, Pamba, Kakki and Idamalayar is rising, the state government has called a meeting which will be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the situation.

An Orange alert has been issued for the Pamba dam and the Kakki dam will be opened before afternoon today, state health minister Veena George, who is in charge of Pathanamthitta district, has said.

The low-lying areas of Cherickal, Poozhikadu, Mudiyoorkonam and Kurambala regions near Pandalam, along the banks of Achankovil River, have been flooded.

As the water level in the Achankovil has been rising, an alert has been sounded along the banks near regions of Aranmula, Kidangannur and Omalloor.

People have been shifted to various relief camps opened in the Pathanamthitta district.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed ADGP Vijay Sakhare as the nodal officer to coordinate the rescue and relief operations.

Thrissur District Collector Haritha V Kumar has asked the public residing along the banks of the Chalakudi river to remain vigilant as the water level may rise as the Sholayar dam may open soon.

(With inputs from PTI)

