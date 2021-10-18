House collapses into gushing river following heavy rains in Kerala. Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI House collapses into gushing river following heavy rains in Kerala.

A terrifying video has captured a house collapsing into a gushing river, amid heavy rains in Kerala. The video, shared by news agency ANI, shows cracks on the ground in front of a small house. In a matter of seconds, the two-storey house, along with its ground floor, tilted and plopped into the gushing river, which swallowed it instantly.

According to the details, the incident was reported on Sunday. The video also caught the sound of some locals crying out in horror, saying, "it has tilted, it is tilting.."

“It is gone,” another man could be heard saying even before the house collapsed.

As the strong water current swept the house away with it, some locals stood and watched in shock.

In yet another incident of house collapse, six people were rescued from the debris in Thiruvananthapuram. A portion of the collapsed house fell over the 80-year-old lady Leela also who was sleeping near the kitchen. Hearing the sound neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the family members, the officials said.

More than 20 people have so far died as heavy rains have led to landslides in several parts of Kerala. Many hapless families in the high range hamlet have been displaced and became inmates of rehabilitation camps.

Also Read | Only life saved, everything else lost: Kerala families witness never-before destruction

Latest India News