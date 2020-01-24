Kerala State Lottery 2020: Nirmal NR-157 results out; check list of winners, prizes inside

Kerala Nirmal NR-157 Lottery Results announced: The results for Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-157 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Sthree Nirmal NR-157 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-157 Results announced: Winners, Tickets, Prizes

The first prize of Nirmal Lottery NR-15 went to ticket number NY 855556, winning a whopping Rs 60 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by ticket number NZ 668703. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers NN 780589, NO 810247, NP 501819, NR 626732, NS 181160, NT 422778, NU 227751, NV 241798, NW 898521, NX 186042, NY 832379, NZ 183704. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-157 Results | Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

2. On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

3. A list of lottery result appears on the screen

4. Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

5. Click on 'View'.

6. The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

Also Read: Kerala state lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-193 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Also Read: Kerala state lottery WIN WIN W-548 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes