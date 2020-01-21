Kerala state lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-193 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-193 Lottery Results announced: The results for Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-193 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-193 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-193 went to ticket number SE 109677, winning a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by ticket number SC 874243. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers 0631, 0840, 1647, 3026, 3218, 6991, 7102, 7450, 7591, 8684, 9247, 9422. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-193 Results | Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

2. On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

3. A list of lottery result appears on the screen

4. Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

5. Click on 'View'.

6. The list of winners will be displayed on the screen