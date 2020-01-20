Kerala state lottery WIN WIN W-548 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala WIN WIN W-548 Lottery Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala WIN WIN W-548 Lottery Results announced: The results for Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-548 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-548 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of WIN-WIN Lottery W-548 went to ticket number WM 468814, winning a whopping Rs 65 lakh. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh was won by ticket number WG 905638. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers WA 627857, WB 936177, WC 643342, WD 845911, WE 199489, WF 390821, WG 688595, WH 692553, WJ 693977, WK 363084, WL 803956, WM 417147. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

2. On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

3. A list of lottery result appears on the screen

4. Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

5. Click on 'View'.

6. The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

