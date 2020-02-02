Image Source : PTI We overcame Nipah, we will overcome Coronavirus: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, on Sunday, played down the coronavirus threat by saying that there was no need for the people to panic. KK Shailaja said this in a press conference after a second person was confirmed infected with the coronavirus. “A high alert is needed but there is no need for panic. Isolation is the best medicine now. Both cases are stable,” she said.

She further added, “The second patient is in isolation ward of the Alappuzha medical college hospital. Medical authorities have asked people not to roam around in hospitals and interact with any patients for the time being."

She reassured the people that the government would take every necessary step to make sure that coronavirus does not spread in India like it has in China. "People who are on home quarantine have been asked not to come out for 28 days. The government will implement it strictly," she said.

"This kind of situation was expected as thousands of students from the state study in China. Isolation and proper rest are the best way to contain it," she added.

The said that Kerala would contain coronavirus just like it contained Nipah virus 2 years ago. “Nipah was most dangerous and still we contained it effectively. The state will overcome the present situation,” she said.

Till date, 1,793 people who travelled from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance in Kerala. Of this, 70 people have been admitted in selected isolation facilities and 1723 are under home isolation, a medical bulletin said.

