Image Source : ANI Maldives President thanks India for evacuating 7 Maldivians from Wuhan

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the evacuation of 7 residents of Maldives from coronavirus hit Wuhan city in China.

In a tweet, Solih wrote, "My thanks and gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Govt of India for expeditiously evacuating the 7 Maldivians residing in Wuhan, China. This gesture is a fine example of outstanding friendship and camaraderie between our two countries. "

My thanks and gratitude to PM @narendramodi, EM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of India for expeditiously evacuating the 7 Maldivians residing in Wuhan, China. This gesture is a fine example of the outstanding friendship and camaraderie between our two countries. https://t.co/2kdWLmYqft — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) February 2, 2020

Earlier, 7 Maldivian nationals were evacuated from Wuhan by the second Air India flight which was tasked at bringing home Indians stuck in the quarantined Hubei province of China. Air India flight, carrying 323 Indians and 7 Maldivians landed in Delhi earlier today.

The mysterious new strain of coronavirus has taken over 300 lives in China and 1 life in the Philippines.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: India airlifts 323 more citizens, 7 Maldivians from China's virus-hit Wuhan