Iranian FM Araghchi says indirect discussions held with US, official reply expected 'hopefully' today

Tehran:

Amid ongoing conflict between Iran and US, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday (local time) said that Tehran held further indirect talks with the United States through Qatari mediators in New York and is waiting for an official response from Washington, "hopefully" expected by Tuesday, as reported by Al Jazeera. While addressing the media, Araghchi noted that articulating Iran’s stance on regional tensions and the critical security situation in the Strait of Hormuz was the focal point of his visit during last week’s United Nations General Assembly session.

Tehran has put forward logical plan to resolve the crisis: Araghchi

As per the report by Al Jazeera, the Iranian foreign minister reiterated that Tehran has put forward a fair and logical plan to resolve the crisis and reopen the vital shipping lane, provided specific conditions are met.

“Our mission was to communicate these conditions to the American side as well as to all other nations, ensuring the international community is aware that Iran has a plan in this regard,” Araghchi said and added that fresh inputs aimed at narrowing existing differences and facilitating the execution of Tehran's proposals were submitted by Qatari mediators during the latest meeting, with these ideas now being relayed back to Washington.

He said such communications and messages exchanged by Qatari and Pakistani intermediaries have always existed. But now, given the proposal Iran has put forward, the process has taken on a more serious nature, he said.

Trump confirms US officials held talks with mediators on Iran

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump confirmed that American officials held discussions with mediators on Iran on Monday and Trump confirmed the interaction but did not share any further details regarding the talks.

As per the reports by Iranian state media cited by Al Jazeera, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was also scheduled to meet with mediators in New York to discuss the latest proposals and developments in the situation between Tehran and Washington, days after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal linked to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia continues.

The meeting between the two countries comes after a Qatari delegation travelled to the United States last week and presented an Iranian proposal to American officials regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for economic relief.

On the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly last week, Araghchi outlined a seven-day proposal under which Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz if certain conditions were met by Washington.

With inputs from ANI

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