India in talks with China to explore alternate air route through Xinjiang amid Pakistan airspace ban: Sources

New Delhi:

India is in talks with China to explore using Xinjiang airspace as an alternative route for Indian airlines amid Pakistan's airspace ban, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been discussing the matter with its Chinese counterparts for over a year.

"The Indian government is in talks with China over airspace. The Indian government is exploring an air route over Hotan in Xinjiang, China, to mitigate the Pakistan airspace ban. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is engaging with counterparts. The discussions have been ongoing for over a year," sources said.

Pakistan extends airspace ban till October 24

The move comes after Pakistan extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft until October 24. The extension came into effect at 10:45 am on September 16 and will remain until 04:59 am on October 24, 2026. "Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights," a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

The measure came as the previous extension of the ban was set to expire on September 24.

Pakistan's airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) - Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022. The latest NOTAM applies to both the Karachi and Lahore FIRs.

Pakistan and India imposed airspace ban after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan and India imposed reciprocal airspace restrictions on each other's airlines following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

The airspace standoff began after the April 22, 2025, attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. India, in response, barred Pakistani-operated, owned or leased aircraft, including military flights, from entering its airspace from April 30. Pakistan also closed its airspace to Indian airlines, forcing carriers to take longer alternative routes and prompting India to explore other options, including an air route over Hotan in China's Xinjiang region.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists who targeted civilians after asking about their religion. The attack was seen as an attempt to trigger communal tensions in India.

India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK under Operation Sindoor to punish the perpetrators and planners of terrorism and destroy terror camps and training facilities. Following escalation by Pakistan, India pounded its airbases, forcing it to seek a ceasefire. All three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were killed in 'Operation Mahadev' by the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

(With ANI inputs)

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