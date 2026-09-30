Top LeT terrorist wanted in multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir killed during Budgam encounter

Budgam:

A top terrorist belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who was wanted in multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the higher reaches of Budgam district in central Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The security officials identified the terrorist as Sulaiman Shah alias 'Musa'. However, the Army's Chinar Corps did not officially reveal the identity of the slain terrorist.

The terrorist was killed during an encounter that broke out late at night in the Palmaiden Mugpathri forest area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. The operation is underway, with additional forces deployed to the site.

A tight cordon has been thrown around the dense forested terrain in the Peer Panjal range to prevent any remaining terrorists from escaping. More forces have been rushed to the location, and the search operation continues with heightened vigilance.

Suspicious activity was observed

In a post on X, the Army said the operation was carried out in the general area of Korag, Yousmarg, in central Kashmir along with troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and other security forces, after they noticed suspicious activity and challenged the suspected terrorists.

The exchange of fire began after troops launched a cordon-and-search operation based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. As security personnel intensified the search, the terrorists opened fire, sparking an exchange of gunfire. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was neutralized.

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised," it said.

Musa wanted for several attacks

Musa, who was wanted in connection with several attacks on both sides of the Pir Panjal range over the past several years, had escaped an encounter in the Yousmarg hills earlier this month, officials said. His close associate, Yasir, was killed in the encounter on September 5.

The killing of Musa is being considered the biggest setback for the LeT operating in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Lashkar commander killed in Budgam

Earlier this month, a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. Jammu and Kashmir police, in a post on X, mentioned that the terrorist killed during Operation Ashdar was identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. The encounter began when a joint team of security forces, consisting of Special Forces and 53 Rashtriya Rifles, launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to reports, Yasir was part of the Sulaiman Musa group of Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, he separated from the group about a year ago and had been operating independently since then. Security agencies had been monitoring his activities and had been observing his movements in the Yusmarg area of Budgam for some time. Sources also stated that after separating from the group, Yasir had emerged as a key Lashkar operative in the area. His presence in the high-altitude areas of Yusmarg prompted security forces to launch a search operation, which led to the encounter.

(With PTI inputs)

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