Six killed, three injured after vehicle falls into ditch in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; child critical

Poonch:

At least six people, including two women, were killed and three others injured when a vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. The accident occurred in the Sheldhar area of Surankote. Among the three injured, a child was reported to be in critical condition.

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said the six victims died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries. "An unfortunate accident occurred this evening, resulting in on-the-spot death of six persons and injuries to three others," Poonch Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma told PTI.

Deceased aged between 20 and 25 years

He said a rescue operation was launched immediately, and the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Poonch Chief Medical Officer Dr Pervez Khan said the authorities received information about the accident through the Police Control Room (PCR). The 108 ambulance service, along with additional ambulances and other emergency resources, was promptly deployed to the site.

The bodies of the six victims --- four men and two women -- were brought to the district hospital, Khan said. The deceased were reportedly aged between 20 and 25 years.

CM expresses grief

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Surankote, Poonch, that claimed six lives and left several others injured. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and directed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

The Chief Minister's Office said it is in constant touch with the concerned authorities and is extending all possible assistance to those affected by the tragedy.

Four killed, 7 injured in two-truck collision in Himachal's Mandi

Earlier on August 20, four people were killed and seven others injured after two trucks collided head-on inside the Hanogi Tunnel on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway in Himachal Pradesh. The accident took place at around 7:45 am, triggering panic at the spot. According to officials, the collision was severe, resulting in four fatalities. The seven injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Nerchowk Medical College in view of the seriousness of their condition.

DSP Lokendra Negi confirmed the incident. Police and rescue teams reached the site soon after the accident and launched relief and rescue operations. The collision also disrupted traffic on the highway for some time. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

(With PTI inputs)

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