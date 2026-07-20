Four women among seven dead in Poonch landslide as heavy rainfall batters Jammu and Kashmir

Poonch:

At least seven people were killed after a mud house was struck by a landslide in the Poonch district in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Loran village, as heavy rainfall continued in the area, they said, while adding that the deceased include four women. They further said a rescue operation is underway and teams have arrived for a search.

Poonch is one of the those areas in Jammu and Kashmir that has been battered by the heavy rainfall, leading to flash floods and cloudbursts in several parts. A rescue operation remains underway, but officials have stated that around 17 people have lost their lives in the Poonch district till now.

The death count, though, could rise as six people remain missing.

CM Abdullah announces ex gratia

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is continuously monitoring the situation and announced an gratia of Rs 6 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased as an immediate measure of support for the bereaved families. This comprises Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Abdullah has also been in touch with the local MLAs of the region, while stressing that safeguarding the lives of the people remains his government's top priority. "The government will do everything possible to aid and assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains and flash floods," he said in a statement on X on Sunday.

While the Union Territory continues to deal with the heavy rainfall, the administration has also deployed civil defence personnel at bridges, rivers and other vulnerable water bodies across the Jammu region. It has also advised people to remain cautious and avoid visiting flood-hit areas.

The heavy rains, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), are likely to continue till July 23, though. Considering this, it had also issued an alert for Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Reasi and Udhampur earlier, raising the possibility of flash floods and landslides in many areas.

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