Isha Rikhi shares first post after Bigg Boss 20 exit; opens up about emotional breakdowns: 'Last few weeks…'

Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi has shared her first Instagram post after her exit from the reality TV show Bigg Boss 20. The Punjabi actor thanked fans for their love and support and opened up about the emotional challenges she faced during her three weeks inside the house.

Isha Rikhi shares first post after Bigg Boss 20 exit

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Isha wrote a lengthy note describing her BB 20 journey as a mix of "emotions, challenges, laughter, tears and memories". After returning home, she said she realised how much love and support her fans had shown her and thanked everyone who stood by her. She wrote, "Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I’ll carry with me forever (sic)."

She continued, "Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support means to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn’t support me. I’m grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way (sic)."

The note also read, "The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn’t come across the way I wanted to (sic)." Take a look below:

Concluding her note, she wrote, "But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn’t express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I’m truly, truly grateful (sic)."

For the unversed, Isha Rikhi was the second contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 20, following Rohed Khan. After Isha Rikhi's exit, a total of 14 contestants are now left in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Bigg Boss 20, premiered on September 6, 2026, with 16 contestants.

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Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Isha Rikhi evicted from Salman Khan's show; becomes second contestant to leave