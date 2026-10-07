Bigg Boss 20: Is Qazi Touqeer evicted from the show amid health concerns? Singer's team shares update

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer’s health has sparked concern among viewers after reports claimed that he had dengue and was taken out of the house for treatment. However, his team has now clarified that Qazi is unwell but is still inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

According to a statement shared on his official social media accounts, Qazi has been dealing with fever and low energy over the past few days. His team also made it clear that he has not been eliminated from the reality show and remains inside the house.

Is Qazi Touqeer evicted from the show amid health concerns?

Qazi has had a fever for the past few days. He has been resting when needed but continues to take part in house activities when he feels well. The official note shared by Qazi Touqeer's team reads, "A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance."

The statement further added, "Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being. Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That's our rockstar."

Qazi's team asks fans not to remain calm

Qazi's team has urged fans and viewers to remain calm about his health. They assured everyone that any further updates would be shared if necessary. For now, the singer continues to remain inside the Bigg Boss 20 house despite being unwell.

The note added, "We request everyone to stay calm, keep faith and continue showering Qazi with your love, prayers and positive energy. We’ll keep you updated, and once he’s feeling completely back to himself, we know our most energetic Rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy! Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming. REST. RECOVER. AND ROAR BACK, ROCKSTAR! We’re all with you -Team Qazi."

About Qazi Touqeer

For the unversed, Qazi Touqeer is a singer and performer from Srinagar. He rose to fame after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005 with Ruprekha Banerjee. He is now one of the entertaining contestants on Bigg Boss 20. Qazi has caught viewers' attention with his singing and his popular catchphrase, "I'm a Rockstar baby."

Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20 streams every day at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 20: Scout admits feelings for Love Gill, Arishfa breaks down after fight with Kanika and Gullu