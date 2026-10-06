Naagin actor Vijayendra Kumeria confirms divorce from Preeti Bhatia, reveals they separated in 2022

TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria has finally opened up about his troubled married life and separation. In a recent interview, he confirmed his divorce from Preeti Bhatia. Vijayendra and Preeti got married in January 2012 and have a daughter named Kimaya. Notably, rumours about their separation had been circulating online for quite some time. Now, the Naagin actor has confirmed the divorce and stated that the two have been living separately for four years.

Vijayendra Kumeria and Preeti Bhatia divorce

In a recent interview with Tele Talk India, Vijayendra Kumeria confirmed his divorce from Preeti Bhatia. News of their separation first surfaced online in March 2023. At the time, Preeti had shared a cryptic message on Instagram. Sharing a photo with her daughter Kimaya, she wrote, "Of all the lies you told me, 'I love you' was my favourite. 'I miss you' was a close second. Missing you so much."

Reason for Vijayendra Kumeria and Preeti Bhatia's divorce

In the interview, actor Vijayendra Kumeria stated that it took him time to understand and accept the changes in his personal life, so he gave himself space before speaking about it publicly. Being a private person, he initially found it difficult to cope with the situation. However, as time passed, he felt it was better to speak openly and clarify the situation rather than letting people draw their own conclusions.

Vijayendra clarified that the decision to separate was not made overnight by him and Preeti. According to the actor, their relationship had been facing difficulties for some time, and resolving their differences and compatibility issues was becoming increasingly challenging. Eventually, they decided to separate in 2022.

He said, "Such decisions aren't made overnight. We had started facing several differences and compatibility issues that grew over time. It’s not that we didn’t try to resolve our problems, but things didn't work out, and we separated in 2022. It was a mutual decision, and we received the decree (legal order) in 2025."

Vijayendra spoke about his daughter

Vijayendra mentioned that the decision to divorce was mutual but difficult because they have a 10-year-old daughter, Kimaya. He stated that he and Preeti had tried for years to resolve their issues and save the relationship, especially for Kimaya's sake, but eventually realised that living apart would provide a better environment for their daughter.

The Udaan actor said that, like any other parents, he and Preeti want the best for their daughter, Kimaya.

Vijayendra Kumeria's impressive career

Vijayendra Kumeria made his TV debut with the daily soap opera Chhoti Bahu. In 2014, he landed a lead role in the Colors TV show Shastri Sisters, starring alongside Ishita Ganguly. He gained significant popularity with the show Udaan.

He has also worked in several shows, including Naagin 4, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Deewaniyat, and Jaagriti: Ek Nayi Subah. Vijayendra was last seen in the TV series Juhi Mui, where he played the role of Inspector Sanyam Singh.

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