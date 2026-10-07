Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam's Mumbai cafe robbed, actor files FIR and shares CCTV footage

A shocking incident has come to light as Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam's Mumbai cafe, Oye Churros, was robbed in the early hours of Wednesday. The model-actress took to social media to share the news with her followers, posting CCTV footage of the incident and urging everyone to stay alert.

Archana revealed that she built the cafe with a "lot of love and hard work" and invested her savings in the venture. She also confirmed that she has filed an FIR in connection with the theft and urged her fans and followers to stay safe.

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam's Mumbai cafe robbed

Sharing the video on Instagram, Archana wrote in Hindi, which loosely translates into English as, "I am sharing this CCTV footage of the theft at my cafe, (@oye_churros), in Mumbai with all of you so that you can also stay alert and take care of the security of your homes and businesses. I built this cafe with a lot of love and hard work, investing my savings in it. I personally worked hard to put every little thing together. But a thief entered my cafe and took away the entire cash counter." Take a look:

She also informed her followers that she had filed an FIR and requested the Mumbai Police to take appropriate legal action. She said, "I have filed an FIR in this matter and humbly request Mumbai Police to find this person as soon as possible and take appropriate legal action. Mumbai has always felt like a safe city to me, which is why this incident has left me deeply upset."

Urging her fans to stay alert and safe, Archana said, "I only request all of you to stay alert, stay safe and pay attention to the security around you." The CCTV footage of the theft has gone viral on social media and has raised concern among internet users.

About Archana Gautam's Mumbai cafe

For the unversed, Archana launched her cafe, Oye Churros, in Mumbai in October 2025, marking her entry into the food business. Located near Versova Metro Station in Andheri West, the cafe officially opened on October 9, 2025.

Archana Gautam's work front

Archana rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Later, she appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Celebrity MasterChef. Apart from TV shows, she has also featured in Great Grand Masti and Haseena. She was most recently seen on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s show Indian Game Show.

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