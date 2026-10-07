Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal arrested in Dehradun with three others over alleged assault on brother-in-law

Dehradun:

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, has been arrested by Dehradun Police along with three others for allegedly assaulting his wife Ritika's cousin, Raj Singh Chauhan.

Police arrested Anurag and three others after receiving information about a fight near the Nexa showroom on Haridwar Bypass Road on Monday night. According to the police, Anurag and his associates were allegedly assaulting Raj Singh Chauhan when the Nehru Colony police arrived at the spot. A case has also been registered against Anurag and the others based on Raj Singh’s complaint.

The arrest took place after a case was registered at Dehradun’s Nehru Colony police station. The group has been accused of attempted murder, wrongful restraint, assault and criminal intimidation.

Anurag Dobhal allegedly assaulted his wife's cousin

According to Dehradun Police, they received information from the control room at around 10 pm on October 5 that some young men were fighting near the Nexa showroom on Haridwar Bypass Road. A police team from Nehru Colony police station immediately reached the spot.

The police found content creator Anurag Dobhal and his associates allegedly assaulting Raj Singh Chauhan. To maintain law and order, the police spoke to both sides and brought them to the Bypass police post.

According to the police, during a discussion at the police post, Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek, Abhay Chaudhary and Qurban again allegedly attempted to assault Raj Singh Chauhan. Police personnel tried to calm them down, but they allegedly attempted to start another fight with the other group. A crowd also gathered at the police post during the incident.

Anurag Dobhal and other accused arrested

Considering the situation, additional police personnel were called to the spot. To maintain peace and order, the police detained all four under Section 170 of the BNSS. Raj Singh Chauhan, who was injured in the alleged assault, was sent to Doon Hospital for a medical examination.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Anurag Dobhal and the others under the relevant sections based on Raj Singh’s complaint. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

The accused have been identified as Anurag Dobhal (29), a resident of Kharar, Chandigarh; Abhishek (22), a resident of Ghat Kheda under Rampur Maniharan police station in Saharanpur; Abhay Chaudhary (23), a resident of Bahadurpur Jat under Pathri police station in Haridwar; and Qurban (23), a resident of Garhi Besak under Sanoli police station in Panipat, Haryana.

Ritika Chauhan expresses fear of another attack on her family by Anurag

Hours after Anurag Dobhal's arrest, Ritika Chauhan shared a video on Instagram, alleging that Anurag went to her brother's workplace while he was returning from a shoot. She claimed that Anurag, along with around 25–30 men, took her brother away, forced him into a car and attacked him.

Ritika further alleged that she fears Anurag could target her and her family again. She said, "Ye wapas mere pe attack karega (He will attack me again)".

Anurag Dobhal's car accident

Earlier in March, Anurag Dobhal was involved in a serious car accident. The YouTuber had gone live on Instagram shortly before his Toyota Fortuner crashed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at a reported speed of 200 km/h. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

However, Anurag also became a father in March. He welcomed his first child on Ram Navami.

(Stringer - Jitendra)

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UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal welcomes first child after recent car crash; wife Ritika Chauhan shares news