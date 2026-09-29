Netanyahu meets Emirati leader in secret weekend trip, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Tel Aviv:

The Israel Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on Tuesday said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife visited the United Arab Emirates on Sunday at the invitation of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The visit focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the head of the National Security Council, the head of the Mossad, the military secretary and the foreign policy adviser, the PMO said in a statement.

Meeting between Netanyahu and Al Nahyan took place on Sunday

Notably, the meeting between Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took place on Sunday and the two leaders were briefed on the trip confirmed. One said Netanyahu asked the Emirati leader to deny a report he'd warned Israel about a looming Hamas threat ahead of the Palestinian militant group's October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel.

In the meantime, the European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said the bloc is applying for observer status in a Saudi-led maritime defense coalition formed to protect the kingdom's energy exports. The EU already has six vessels deployed to the Red Sea to protect shipping.

Late on Monday, the UAE also confirmed the meeting, saying the two leaders discussed bilateral relations "and ways to strengthen and develop them." The PMO from Netanyahu also said late Monday the meeting focused "solely on strengthening relations." It denied making any request to the Emirati leader about the newspaper report.

It also said the Shin Bet security agency had filed a complaint accusing Channel 12 of violating censorship rules by reporting his visit before he had returned to Israel.

EU applies for observer status in Saudi mission in the Red Sea

The European Union said it is applying for "observer status" in a new multinational maritime defence coalition led by Saudi Arabia formed to protect the kingdom's energy exports. The bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas made the announcement on Monday, ahead of a Brussels meeting. The energy-hungry EU is facing record energy prices due to the war in Iran.

In a statement, Kallas said she will ask for an expansion of the bloc's own small naval force in the Red Sea dubbed ASPIDES to help escort cargo vessels through the key strategic chokepoint of the Bab el-Mandeb strait and protect them from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Kallas further added that the "need is bigger than it's ever been" for more ships. It's unclear what observer status in the Saudi-led coalition would mean operationally for either the EU or ASPIDES.

Supreme leader says Iranian troops defended Hormuz

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has praised his country's fighters for allegedly preventing "enemy forces" from "roaming freely" in the Strait of Hormuz.

With inputs from AP

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