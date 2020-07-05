Image Source : AP Kerala COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place for next 1 year | Check latest guidelines

Kerala Health Department on Sunday issued a notification extending the enforcement of state's COVID-19 regulations till July 2021. Which means that the people will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings till July 2021. The new regulations known as ‘Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19) Additional Regulations, 2020’, will be in force for a year i.e till July 2021, or till further government direction.

The District Collectors have been instructed to ensure due compliance of the regulations. The state government has said that whoever contravenes the regulations shall be punishable under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.

Here are the latest guidelines:

All people in the state must wear face mask or face cover in public places. Wearing mask in workplaces is also a must in the state. All must maintain strict social distance at public place. Maximum 50 people are allowed to attend marriage celebrations in Kerala. Maximum 20 people will be permitted for funeral in the state. Special permission from local authority will be required for people to hond or attend large gathering. Spitting in public places is strictly prohibited and will be treated as punishable offence. People travelling to Kerala from other states need to register themselves on Kerala government’s Jagratha e-platform. Maximum 20 people will be allowed at any shops across the state.

