Coronavirus: 3-year-old child tests positive in Kerala

Image Source : Kerala: 3-year-old child tests positive for coronavirus

A 3-year-old child recently travelled to Italy has been tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Monday, raising the confirmed cases in India to 40 and six in Kerala. Earlier, 5 people of a family were tested positive with the COVID-19 virus in Kerala as three of them returned from Italy.

The child has been kept in the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College.

On March 7, the child along with his parents reached the Cochin International Airport Limited at 6 am. They were sent to the medical college after screening at the airport. The couple and the child were subjected to thermal screening at the universal surveillance system.

As the officials detected symptoms of coronavirus in the child, they immediately referred him to the isolation ward of the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

Later, the samples were sent for examination at the NiV lab at Alappuzha, where it tested positive for coronavirus​.

