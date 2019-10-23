Image Source : FILE/PTI Kejriwal thanks PM Modi for Cabinet decision on unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The move is set to benefit at least 40 lakh people.

The proposal is based on the recommendations of a committee. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said the Centre would also bring a bill in the Winter Session of Parliament to give relief to the residents of the unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The move comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.