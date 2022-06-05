Sanjay Raut slams Centre, asks 'Will they make Kashmir Files 2 on present situation?' 

Sunday, June 05, 2022
     
  • Fulfill demands of Kashmiri Pandits, provide them security and put forth action plan for Valley: Kejriwal at AAP's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'
  • New cabinet takes oath in Odisha; BJD leaders Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari among those sworn in
Raut’s statement came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the transfer of 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers posted in Srinagar to safer locations after terrorists killed and injured multiple civilians in recent weeks.

Poorva Joshi Written by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Mumbai Updated on: June 05, 2022 12:58 IST
Image Source : PTI

  • Incidents of target killings have been on a rise in Kashmir.
  • Referring to such occurrences, Sanjay Raut slammed the Centre.
  • He asked if it would make 'Kashmir Files 2' to depict present situation.

Kashmir targetted killings: In light of the increased incidents of targeted killings in Kashmir, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed the central government. He asked if a 'Kashmir Files 2' would be made depicting the present-day situation. 

"Kashmiri Pandits are killed &  forced to leave the valley. Those who promoted Kashmir Files are mum! Will they now make Kashmir Files-2 on the present situation? Will the PM promote this sequel as well? If History shouldn't be hidden, then shouldn't the Present also be accepted?" he tweeted.

Raut’s statement came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the transfer of 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers posted in Srinagar to safer locations after terrorists killed and injured multiple civilians in recent weeks.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra CM and Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray expressed concern about the "targeted killings of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits" in the Kashmir Valley.

Kashmiri Pandits were fleeing the Valley, Thackeray, said in a statement. "Kashmiri Pandits were shown the dream of `ghar vapasi' (resettlement in the Valley), but they are being targeted and killed. The exodus of Pandits is shocking," he said.

In 1995, when the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition came to power in Maharashtra, Sena founder Bal Thackeray ensured a quota in educational institutes in the state for the children of Kashmiri Pandits, he noted.

Also Read: Will do whatever is possible for Kashmiri Pandits, won't leave them in limbo: Uddhav Thackeray

