Sanjay Raut slams Centre, asks 'Will they make Kashmir Files 2 on present situation?' 

Kashmir targetted killings: In light of the increased incidents of targeted killings in Kashmir, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed the central government. He asked if a 'Kashmir Files 2' would be made depicting the present-day situation.

"Kashmiri Pandits are killed & forced to leave the valley. Those who promoted Kashmir Files are mum! Will they now make Kashmir Files-2 on the present situation? Will the PM promote this sequel as well? If History shouldn't be hidden, then shouldn't the Present also be accepted?" he tweeted.

Raut’s statement came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the transfer of 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers posted in Srinagar to safer locations after terrorists killed and injured multiple civilians in recent weeks.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra CM and Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray expressed concern about the "targeted killings of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits" in the Kashmir Valley.

Kashmiri Pandits were fleeing the Valley, Thackeray, said in a statement. "Kashmiri Pandits were shown the dream of `ghar vapasi' (resettlement in the Valley), but they are being targeted and killed. The exodus of Pandits is shocking," he said.

In 1995, when the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition came to power in Maharashtra, Sena founder Bal Thackeray ensured a quota in educational institutes in the state for the children of Kashmiri Pandits, he noted.

