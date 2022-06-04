'Will do whatever is possible for Kashmiri Pandits, won't leave them in limbo': Uddhav Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The chief minister assured the Pandit community that "Maharashtra is firmly behind them."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday assured Kashmiri Pandits that they have the backing of Maharashtra and its people. He went on to state that Maharashtra government will help the pandits and Hindus, who are being targeted and killed in the Kashmir valley.

"Kashmiri Pandits were shown the dream of `ghar vapasi' (resettlement in the Valley), but they are being targeted and killed. The exodus of Pandits is shocking," he said. He also added that they will not be left in limbo.

He added that it is disturbing to see such a large number of pandits running away from their home even after they were assured safety on their return to their homeland.

The chief minister assured the Pandit community that "Maharashtra is firmly behind them." In 1995, when the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition came to power in Maharashtra, Sena founder Bal Thackeray ensured a quota in educational institutes in the state for the children of Kashmiri Pandits, he noted.

Thackeray also added that Maharashtra has always maintained a sensitive relationship with Kashmiri Pandits. "We consider it our duty and treat it with a sense of duty. At present, we are closely monitoring the situation in the Valley," he further assured the pandit community.

Thackeray also added that his government was in talks with the leaders of Kashmiri Pandits to find a solution and help the people. "Our government is in touch with Kashmiri Pandit leaders and will do everything it can for their protection," Thackeray further said.

(With PTI Inputs)

