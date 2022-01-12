Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
J&K: Cop, JeM terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2022 23:52 IST
Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists.
Image Source : PTI

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists.

One policeman and one terrorist have been killed while three army soldiers and two civilians have been injured in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces at the Pariwan area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Wednesday.

"One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained #martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 #terrorist of #terror outfit JeM killed," J&K police tweeted quoting IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

