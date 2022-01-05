J&K: 3 JeM terrorists, including Pakistani national, killed during encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday. According to the details, the gunfight was reported from Chandgam area of Pulwama. Commenting on the encounter, IGP Kashmir said one of the slain terrorists is a Pakistani national.

"One of them is a Pakistani national. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 M-4 carbines & 1 AK series rifle recovered," the IGP Kashmir said.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Chandgam area of Pulwama district earlier today.

"Encounter has started at Chandgam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.

Later, the police confirmed the killing of terrorists in the operation.

On Tuesday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of firing with the security forces, the official said.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the slain duo were locals and affiliated with the LeT. He said they were involved in several terror crimes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Lashkar terrorist Salem Parray killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Latest India News