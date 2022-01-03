Lashkar terrorist Salem Parray killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

A wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Salem Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of the city on Monday, police said. A foreign terrorist has also been neutralised in the encounter.

"Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray," IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said. He said details of the operation will be shared later.

In another development, BSF recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and heroin from the Jammu sector during Zero Line patrolling on Monday morning. A sack bag filled with arms, ammunition & the contraband drug was kept hidden in bushes at IB near Border Post 35, an official informed.

