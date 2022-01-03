Monday, January 03, 2022
     
  Lashkar terrorist Salem Parray killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Lashkar terrorist Salem Parray killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

The Srinagar police on Monday neutralised a dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray, IGP Kashmir informed.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2022 17:13 IST
Representational image.
Representational image.

Highlights

  • Dreaded Lashkar terrorist has been killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar
  • The encounter took place in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar
  • A foreign terrorist has also been neutralised in the security operation

A wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Salem Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of the city on Monday, police said. A foreign terrorist has also been neutralised in the encounter.

"Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray," IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said. He said details of the operation will be shared later.

In another development, BSF recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and heroin from the Jammu sector during Zero Line patrolling on Monday morning. A sack bag filled with arms, ammunition & the contraband drug was kept hidden in bushes at IB near Border Post 35, an official informed.

