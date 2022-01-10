Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Two unidentified terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Hasanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the police informed on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, an encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Hasanpora area of Kulgam.

"02 unidentified terrorists killed. Identification and affiliation are being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Sunday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Search is underway. Further details are awaited.

