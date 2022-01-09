Watch: Snow bike union rescues children, tourists stuck in Gulmarg snow-storm

Follow us on Tourists stuck in snowstorm rescued by snow-bike union in Gulmarg.

Highlights Tourists were stuck when heavy winds, snowstorm hit Gulmarg

Snow-bike union came to rescue saved lives of all tourists including Children

Gulmarg has been witnessing minus 4-4.6 degree celcius temperature in the past couple of days

In a braveheart attempt, several tourists including children were rescued from a snowstorm in the Gulmarg region in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The tourists were rescued by Snow Bike union who were stuck in snow-covered mountainous regions amid heavy winds. All the tourists were brought to the Gondola base safely. Watch

Earlier in the day, breathtaking scenes had emerged from a snow-clearing operation from roads in Gulmarg.

Snowfall and rain have been lashing Jammu and Kashmir since Saturday and the situation is likely to continue for a day or two.

A statement issued by the India meteorological department (IMD) had earlier said, "Currently, it is snowing/raining at most places of Jammu and Kashmir."

"Air and surface transport may be affected by adverse weather conditions. Probability of avalanche and landslide in vulnerable areas."

Srinagar and Pahalgam recorded minus 0.2 degree Celsius, Gulmarg minus 4.6 degree respectively as the minimum temperature.

While Drass town of Ladakh registered minus 7.2 degree, Leh was at minus 10.3 and Kargil minus 7.9.

The temperature in Jammu city was 10.6 degrees, Katra 7.6, Batote minus 1.7, Banihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

