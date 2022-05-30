12 hijab-clad students denied entry to University College in Mangaluru

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hijab-clad students denied entry to Karnataka college

Several hijab-clad students were on Monday sent back from their college in Karnataka's Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district. According to the details, as many as 12 students were stopped by the college authorities after they tried to enter University College in Mangaluru. The students were sent back after refusing to take off their hijabs.

These students were sent back on earlier occasions also after the college reopened following the protests by hundreds of students against the wearing of hijab in classrooms.

After being refused to enter classrooms, the students went to the office of the District Commissioner (DC) of Dakshina Kannada Dr. Rajendra KV to submit a memorandum in this regard.

The students demanded that the DC direct the college management to allow them inside classrooms with hijab.

The hijab crisis, which started as a protest by six students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College, has turned out to be a major situation in Karnataka over the past year.

The issue attracted international attention. The students filed a petition with the High Court seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. The High Court constituted a special bench of three judges and heard the petition immediately.

The Special Bench headed by the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi dismissed the petition filed by the students and observed that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice in Islam.

The government of Karnataka has issued guidelines for the schools and pre-university colleges making uniforms compulsory for students without giving any room for wearing of hijab in classrooms.

