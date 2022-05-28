Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Hijab controversy: 'Only uniforms allowed', says Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Hijab controversy updates : While commenting on the resurfacing of the hijab issue in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday (May 28) categorically stated that only uniforms are allowed in school and college campuses across the state.

He further said that the order of the Karnataka High Court must be followed regarding the issue.

The Minister's remark comes after hundreds of students from Mangaluru's University College staged a protest on Thursday (May 26) against wearing hijab in classrooms.

The students expressed anger at the authorities for allowing this despite the court and government orders.

In his statement on Saturday (May 27), the Education Minister also said that textbooks were already being printed, adding that "there is history and nationalism in the syllabus".

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh blamed Congress:

He blamed the opposition Congress of creating confusion among students and also in the state regarding the textbook revision row.

Top Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and RMallikarjun Kharge have launched fierce attacks on the state's ruling BJP in connection with row.

Kharge slammed the state government for the inclusion of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar's speech in the syllabus.

