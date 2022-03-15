Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Not about religion but choice', says Mehbooba Mufti, slams Karnataka HC's verdict on Hijab ban

Mehbooba Mufti criticized Karnataka High Court's verdict regarding the ongoing Hijab ban.

She said the issue of wearing a hijab is not of religion but of choice.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday criticized Karnataka High Court's verdict regarding the ongoing Hijab ban in educational institutions of Karnataka. She said the issue of wearing a hijab is not of religion but of choice.

She termed the High Court's order as 'deeply dissappointing'. "Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing.

On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. It isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into the classroom wearing Hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear Hijabs in classrooms which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear Hijab to the campus and entered the classroom after removing the scarves, the college principal Rudre Gowda had said.



