J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag

Anantnag: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Andwan Sagam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday morning. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job.

"Encounter has started at Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

More details are awaited...

