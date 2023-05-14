Sunday, May 14, 2023
     
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning.

Anantnag Updated on: May 14, 2023 8:08 IST
Anantnag: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Andwan Sagam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday morning. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job.

"Encounter has started at Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

More details are awaited...

