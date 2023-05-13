J-K: Indian Arny foils infiltration bid by terrorists in Uri sector

Follow us on Image Source : FILE J-K: Indian Arny foils infiltration bid by terrorists

Uri: The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir early on Friday. As per the reports, there was an exchange of fire between the security troops and terrorists. The Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew.

“There has been an infiltration bid in Uri Sect today early morning. The same has been successfully foiled by our alert troops. Search is presently in progress for any recoveries,” the officials said.

Army jawan sustain minor bullet injuries

Meanwhile, in the exchange of fire between terrorists and troops, one JCO sustained minor bullet injuries on his hand and calf.

“Post the firing, Pak side tried to fly a Quadcopter as well over the incident site but on being fired at from own side quickly withdrew. The Quadcopter issue definitely brings to fore the complicity between the terrorists and the Pakistan Army in providing due assistance during acts of infiltration,” it added.

