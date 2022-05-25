'We are in Andhra Pradesh or Pakistan?': BJP demands renaming of 'Jinnah Tower' in Guntur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE) BJP demands renaming of 'Jinnah Tower' in Guntur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded from the Andhra Pradesh government to rename the Jinnah Tower Centre in Guntur after former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

On Tuesday, scores of BJP leaders were taken into custody by the police when they tried to march to the Jinnah Tower to press for their demand. But the police didn't allow them to continue their march and detained them.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao condemned the high-handed behaviour of the police and wondered "if we are in AP or Pakistan".

"We strongly condemn high handed behaviour & detention, arrest of our state co-incharge and national secretary Sunil Deodhar, national secretary Satya Kumar and hundreds of @BJP4Andhra cadres for seeking naming of Jinnah tower as Abdul Kalam Tower. Wonder if we are in AP or Pakistan?" he tweeted.

BJP and other organisations for the past few months have been demanding from the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to change the name of Jinnah Tower.

BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit chief Somu Veerraju said that people want the tower to be renamed.

"There was widespread support for the demand to remove Jinnah's name and the tower be renamed after Abdul Kalam. The state government cannot adopt an oppressive stance over our demand," he said.

