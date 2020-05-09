Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 21 cases in 24 hours, state records highest single-day jump so far

Jharkhand recorded the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far. According to officials, as many as 21 people were tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Friday, which took the total positive cases to 153 in the state. The Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. DK Singh, said out of the total 455 swab samples tested during the day, 21 tested positive for COVID-19 during the day. Seventy-seven people have been cured so far in the state.​

The officials did not provide any details of the 21 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31 in the state, two persons have died of the infection while one COVID-19 patient died due to underlying health condition after testing negative.

(With Inputs from PTI)

