Tripura: 30 new COVID-19 cases reported, state tally at 118

Image Source : PTI Security personnel distribute masks to villagers during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Twichama village of Sabroom in South Tripura.

Coronavirus cases in Tripura rose to 118, with thirty more persons, including 25 from BSF's 86th battalion testing positive for infection in the state, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Friday. The fresh COVID cases were found among the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the 86 battalion and 138 battalion in Ambassa of Dhalai district, both of which were earlier declared as containment zones. A truck driver was also found to be among the new cases.

Out of the total positive cases, the total number of active cases in the state is 116, with 2 patients getting cured and discharged.

Deb earlier spoke to the reporters at the civil secretariat here and said, "Even as large number of BSF personnel was infected by the deadly virus, there is no transmission among civilians.

"I hope all COVID-19 patients in the state would recover," the chief minister said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

