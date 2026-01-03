India U19 register swift victory in rain marred first ODI against South Africa India U19 took on South Africa U19 in the first ODI of the ongoing three-game series. After a good showing with the bat in the first innings, the Men in Blue managed to win the game after rain played spoilsport in the run chase.

New Delhi:

The three-game youth ODI series between India U19 and South Africa U19 kicked off with the sides facing off at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on January 3. The clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss, and the side got off to a subpar start to the game.

Aaron George and skipper Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the innings for India U19, and the two batters failed to put in a good showing. George was dismissed on a score of five runs, whereas Suryavanshi was sent packing on just 11.

Furthermore, things went from bad to worse for India when Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu scored 21 runs each, and the Men in Blue looked to be in deep trouble. However, it was the knock of Harvansh Pangalia that stabilised the innings for team India.

Pangalia amassed 93 runs in 95 deliveries, and he was accompanied by RS Ambrish, who added 65 runs in 79 deliveries. Additionally, Kanishk Chouhan scored 32 as India U19 posted a total of 300 runs in the first innings of the game.

JJ Basson was the highest wicket-taker for South Africa with four wickets to his name. Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni, and Bandile Mbatha took one wicket each as well.

India register first ODI win through DLS method

Speaking of the run chase, South Africa U19 opened their innings with Jorich Van Schalkwyk going unbeaten on a score of 60 runs in 72 deliveries. Armaan Manack added 46 runs on the board. However, it was the rain that halted the game in between.

Due to South Africa being behind on the run rate and the bad weather not letting the game continue, it was India who were declared the winners by 25 runs through the DLS method. The clash ended with South Africa on a score of 148/4.

Also Read: