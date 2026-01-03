Mahayuti fires up BMC poll campaign in Thackeray's Worli bastion: CM Fadnavis slams Uddhav-Raj duo Eknath Shinde, without naming Uddhav, branded him "Bakasur" (a demon from myth) while calling Mahayuti "Balbhim." Vowing to "liberate Mumbai from his clutches," he promised a true Marathi mayor- not their "cream"- chasing kind who allied for Marathi cause then fractured for power.

Mumbai:

The Mahayuti alliance- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and epublican Party of India (RPI)- launched its Mumbai BMC election campaign on Saturday (January 3) from Aditya Thackeray's Worli stronghold. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale unleashed sharp attacks on Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, accusing them of opportunism and anti-Mumbai agendas.

Fadnavis fires salvos: "Your wit slips, not Mumbai"

Fadnavis mocked rivals claiming Mumbai "shifts north" during elections: "I scanned the city- it's right where it belongs. Your brains wander, not Mumbai." He credited Modi-era gains, slamming Uddhav's tenure for delivering nothing. "No one dares sever Mumbai from Maharashtra- with Balasaheb's 2.5-kg lion Eknath Shinde by our side." Ideology trumps bloodline, he asserted, praising Shinde as its true heir. Fadnavis vowed a Mahayuti mayor- "Hindu, Marathi"- and taunted: "Their rallies skip Vande Mataram; ours echo it." He pledged Rs 17,000 crore environmental budget, plus deporting Bangladeshi infiltrators: "We'll hunt every one and send them back for a secure Mumbai."

Shinde's Barbs: "Free Mumbai from Bakasur"

Without naming Uddhav, Shinde dubbed him "Bakasur" (mythical demon) and Mahayuti "Balbhim." "We'll rescue Mumbai from his captivity- a Marathi mayor, not their 'cream'-obsessed one. They joined forces for Marathi pride, then split for votes." He ridiculed inducting Rashid Mamu in Sambhajinagar: "Balasaheb would've slapped them." Shinde teased: "2025 was just the trailer; the full picture awaits."

Devendra Fadnavis' witty rejoinder to Uddhav-Raj alliance fears

When journalists asked CM Devendra Fadnavis how Mahayuti-BJP would cope with Uddhav and Raj Thackeray teaming up- "Both brothers united, what now? How will you fight?"- he fired back with a poetic retort.

Poetic punch: Unshaken resolve

"Some journalists told me, 'Both brothers have joined hands- what about you? How will you compete?' I replied, 'Seeing a hazy strength doesn't dim our resolve. False storms scare only those whose lamps lack flame.'"

Athawale's Poetic Jabs at Thackerays

In verse, Athawale quipped: "I'm at Worli Dome, but no Domewala! A dark-skinned Mavla of Shivaji and Ambedkar- not Uddhav's 'bawla' (insane). Devendra and Eknath united, shutting Thackeray brothers' scams. I'm here to crown Mahayuti's mayor."

Corruption's legacy exposed: BJP chief Satam

Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam accused rivals of zero achievements, only graft- even during COVID when injections cost Rs 2,000. He highlighted Pakistan flags at their events, Rashid Mamu induction, and Aditya Thackeray joining Umar Khalid at Gateway protests (despite Uddhav blocking him earlier as CM). "They're plotting to turn Mumbai 'Mamdaani' or New York-like- we won't let it become un-Mumbai."

Key promises and rally vibe

The event pulsed with Vande Mataram chants, development pledges like metro and coastal road (crediting Mahayuti), and jabs at rivals' "credit-stealing gang." With BMC polls looming, Mahayuti positions itself as Mumbai's true guardian against division and insecurity.