Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to expand Cabinet today, 5 JMM leaders likely to take oath as ministers

Image Source : PTI Jharkhand CM Champai Soren in state Assembly.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is scheduled to expand his cabinet on Friday. According to information, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders Deepak Birua, Baijnath Ram, Basant Soren, Mithlesh Thakur, and Baby Devi are set to take oath as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at 3 pm at Raj Bhavan.

67-year-old JMM leader Champai Soren leader was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of the state on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

Maximum 12 ministers can take oath

On the same day, two ministers -- Alamgir Alam of Congress and Satyanand Bhokta of RJD -- also took oath. According to constitutional provisions, Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Earlier on February 5, Jharkhand’s JMM-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence. Forty-seven legislators voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly, while 29 MLAs opposed it.

JMM has most numbers in Assembly

The majority alliance has 47 MLAs -- JMM 29, Congress 17 and RJD 1 in the Jharkhand assembly. The BJP has 26 members and the AJSU Party has three. The NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, apart from two Independents. There is also one nominated member.



