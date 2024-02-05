Jharkhand: Champai Soren govt to face floor test today amidst Section 144 imposition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ranchi: Newly sworn-in Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, along with state minister Alamgir Alam and others, arrives at the State Secretariat for the first cabinet meeting after taking the oath.

The Jharkhand Assembly is all set for a crucial 'floor test' today as the recently appointed Champai Soren government sought to prove its majority. Ahead of the floor test, Section 144 has been imposed in the vicinity of the Jharkhand Assembly, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

Hemant Soren's arrest sparks leadership shift

The arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren in a land fraud case led to Champai Soren assuming leadership, facing the challenge of securing the alliance's majority in the assembly.

Special court allows Hemant Soren's participation

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is granted permission by a special court in Ranchi to participate in the trust vote, despite strong objections from the Enforcement Directorate.

Allegations of BJP's operation lotus

The ruling alliance claimed the BJP's attempt to lure their MLAs, sending them to Congress-ruled Telangana to safeguard against any poaching.

Image Source : PTIHyderabad: MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance were taken to Hyderabad onboard a flight back to Ranchi, on Sunday.

Ruling alliance's strength

The JMM, Congress, and RJD alliance hold 47 seats in the 81-member house, needing 41 for a majority. Currently, 43 MLAs support Champai Soren.

BJP's position

BJP holds 25 seats, AJSU has three, and there are three independent MLAs. The NCP and a left-wing party each have one.

Hemant Soren's allegations

Arrested Hemant Soren claimed conspiracy and asserted participation in the trust vote amid alleged money laundering investigations.

Precautionary shifting of MLAs

The ruling alliance shifted MLAs to Hyderabad to safeguard against potential political maneuvers, emphasising unity.

Confidence in coalition

JMM lawmaker Mithilesh Thakur expressed confidence, stating that the coalition will successfully navigate the trust vote with BJP legislators' support.

Oath and arrest

Champai Soren, along with Congress and RJD ministers sworn in after Hemant Soren's resignation, faced a challenging start with the ED arresting the former CM in a money laundering case connected to a land scam.

Also read | Jharkhand: Special PMLA Court permits former CM Hemant Soren to participate in floor test