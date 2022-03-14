Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jayant Chaudhary dissolves RLD's all units, frontals in Uttar Pradesh after poll debacle

Rashtriya Lok Dal party chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday dissolved the party on all units and frontals with immediate effect. The party's official Twitter handle made the announcement.

"According to the instructions of National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Chaudhary Jayant Singh ji, the state, regional and district and all frontal organizations of Rashtriya Lok Dal Uttar Pradesh are dissolved with immediate effect", the tweet read.

The move came after the announcement of Uttar Pradesh assembly election results, in which RLD only managed to secure a 2.85% vote share, and 8 seats out of 403. However, if compared to the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections in UP, RLD had increased its seat share by 7 this time.

On Thursday, Jayant Chaudhary had said that he respected the public opinion after his alliance with the Samajwadi Party lost the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The RLD had fielded candidates on 33 seats in western Uttar Pradesh and won eight of them, according to information on the Election Commission website.

"I respect public opinion. Congratulations to all the winning MLAs! It is expected that they will work according to the trust of the people. The workers have worked hard, and the struggle will continue!" the RLD chief tweeted in Hindi.

RLD national spokesperson Sandeep Chaudhary said his party has emerged as one of the biggest winners in the state under the leadership of Jayant Chaudhary.

Latest India News