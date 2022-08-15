J&K: Bore gunshots reported in Balakot sector of Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI J-K: Bore gunshots reported in Poonch

Highlights The shots were fired from a 12-bore gun

A car and surrounding areas were examined by the officials who had reached the spot

It is possible that the 12 bore shots were aimed at wild animals engaged in destroying maize crop

Jammu and Kashmir: Multiple bore gunshots were reported from Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. According to the details, the incident was reported from the Balakot sector in Poonch area.

The shots were fired from a 12-bore gun.

As soon as the information about the gun shots was received, officials had rushed to the spot.

They examined the car and surrounding areas which were damaged in the firing.

"It is possible that the 12 bore shots were aimed at wild animals engaged in destroying maize crop. The site of the incident is still under investigation," said Poonch Police.

Earlier this month, a joint search operation was launched in the forests of Budhal in Rajouri and Surankote in Poonch district after locals reported suspicious movement of unidentified people.

Village defence group guard Subash Chander opened fire in the air late on Tuesday night after some unidentified persons pelted stones on his house in the Budhal area.

Chander, who suffered minor head injuries in the stone-pelting, claimed that he was also fired upon by the attackers.

The police, assisted by the Army and CRPF, launched a search operation in the entire forest belt immediately after getting the information, officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | J&K: Accidental grenade blast kills Army captain, JCO in Poonch

Latest India News