J&K: Accidental grenade blast kills Army captain, JCO in Poonch

Jammu Kashmir grenade blast: An accidental grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district killed an Army captain and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) on Sunday night. The grenade went off last night in the Mendhar sector, along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO said.

The Army captain and the naib-subedar (JCO) were immediately taken to Udhampur by a helicopter for treatment on a helicopter, he said. During the treatment, they succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, a CRPF officer was killed in a terrorist attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

A police spokesperson said around 2.15 pm, terrorists fired at a checkpoint jointly manned by police and CRPF at the Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Vinod Kumar was critically injured and shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, he said.

Condemning the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the security forces will give a befitting reply to the perpetrators.

