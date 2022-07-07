J-K: 'Hybrid terrorist' of Al-Badr arrested in Pulwama, arms and ammunition recovered

Follow us on Image Source : MANZOOR MIR, INDIA TV Hybrid terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

J&K News: A hybrid terrorist was arrested in a joint operation by Awantipora police and army. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorist. He has been identified as Amir Ahmad and hails from the Kashwa Chitragam area in Zainapora, Shopian.

The terrorist is proscribed to outfit Al-Badr in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Based on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in the south Kashmir district's Beigund, security forces set up a checkpoint in the area, a police spokesperson said.

During the checking, a "hybrid terrorist" of Al-Badr was arrested.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol and four cartridges, were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been initiated, he said.

