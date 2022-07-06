Jammu and Kashmir: Two local terrorists surrender in Kulgam encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gunfight breaks out at Kulgam in J&K today.

Highlights Gunfight breaks out at Kulgam district in J&K on Wednesday

Around two militants are believed to be trapped in the Hadigram area

Further details are awaited

Kulgam encounter news updates : An encounter broke out in the Hadigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday (July 6), the police said.

Two local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and the security forces today.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

"During the encounter, 02 local terrorists surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months. Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Two Lashkar terrorists killed encounter in Kulgam

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Six accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in Saharanpur

Latest India News