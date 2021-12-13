Jammu and Kashmir: 2 unidentified terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Highlights Gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched search operation

Security forces came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter

A day earlier an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Baragam area of Awantipora

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at the Rangreth area in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday. A gunfight had erupted between terrorists and the security forces. The firefight broke out after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised.

A day earlier an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Baragam area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Further details are awaited

