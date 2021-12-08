J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian. 

Wednesday, December 08, 2021
     
  • Gunman opens fire in a customer service center killing two people in Moscow
Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian.

Shopian Updated on: December 08, 2021 7:52 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian
  • Police and security forces are on the job
  • Further details shall follow

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian on Wednesday morning.

"Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today.

More details are awaited in this regard.

