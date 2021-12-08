J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian. 

Highlights
- Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian
- Police and security forces are on the job
- Further details shall follow
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian on Wednesday morning.
"Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today.
More details are awaited in this regard.
Also Read: Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Also Read: NC seeks to expedite probe into Hyderpora encounter, rehabilitation of kin of those killed