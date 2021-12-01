Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama.

Highlights Encounter broke out between security forces, terrorists early on Wednesday

Encounter took place at at Qasba Yar area in Pulwama district

Further details are awaited

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists early on Wednesday at the Qasba Yar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Qasba Yar area of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Latest India News