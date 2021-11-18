Bodies of two civilians killed in Hyderpora encounter exhumed; to be handed over to families

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with militants at Hyderpora, in Srinagar, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

The bodies of the civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter were exhumed by authorities on Thursday. Bodies of Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul, two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter, will soon be handed over to their families. As per reports, only close family members will be allowed to perform the last rites.

The bodies were exhumed after sundown and are likely to be handed over to their families later in the night, they said.

This will be for the first time that the body of a person buried under police watch is returned to his kin since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

The bodies, accompanied by a police team, are being moved to Srinagar from Handwara where they were initially buried, the officials said.

