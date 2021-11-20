J&K: Terrorist killed during gunfight with security forces in Kulgam; encounter underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Ashmuji area of Kulgam

One terrorist was killed after an encounter broke out with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to the details, the gunfight was reported from Ashmuji area of Kulgam, in the Union Territory.

Commenting on the encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir police today said cops and security forces were present at the spot and the encounter is underway.

Details to follow...

On Wednesday, five terrorists, including district commanders of The Resistance Front (TRF) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were killed in twin encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

The encounters took place in Goplapora and Pombay areas of the South Kashmir district.

While three terrorists were killed in the Pombay operation, two were killed in the Goplapora gunfight.

Also Read | Hyderpora encounter: Bodies of 2 Srinagar residents exhumed in Handwara, to be returned

Latest India News